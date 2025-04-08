Bitcoin Magazine



Kraken Partners with Mastercard to Bring Bitcoin Payments to Over 150 Million Merchants

Mastercard has announced a landmark partnership with Kraken to enable real-world Bitcoin and crypto payments at scale across the UK and Europe. The collaboration aims to allow Kraken’s users to spend their digital assets at over 150 million merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard, marking a major step forward in the integration of Bitcoin into everyday commerce.

NEW: Mastercard partners with Kraken to allow European users spend #Bitcoin at over 150 million merchants worldwide pic.twitter.com/sRvU38eT1r — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 8, 2025

“Mastercard is committed to driving innovation and expanding the possibilities of digital payments,” stated Scott Abrahams, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Mastercard. “Our partnership with Kraken is a concrete demonstration of this, as we work together to unlock the true potential of cryptoassets for everyday use. With a shared ambition to simplify, interoperate, and secure the digital asset ecosystem, we are proud to collaborate with Kraken and bring real value to their user base.”

Kraken, one of the most established cryptocurrency exchanges with over 15 million customers globally, is using Mastercard’s expansive payments infrastructure to expand its product suite. This includes the rapid rollout of physical and digital debit cards that connect crypto balances to retail spending.

The partnership also builds on the growing momentum of Kraken Pay, a feature introduced by the exchange to offer fast, borderless payments in cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. In just three months since its launch, more than 200,000 users have activated their personal “Kraktag” to send money worldwide with the simplicity of sending a text, the announcement stated.

“Crypto is transforming the payments industry, and we envision a future where global commerce and everyday payments are powered by cryptoassets,” said Kraken Co-CEO David Ripley in the release. “Our customers want to be able to easily pay for real-world goods and services with their cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Our partnership with Mastercard is a major step in realizing this vision. Together, we will unlock the full potential of cryptoassets in everyday life, ensuring their long-term relevance and utility.”

Kraken users in the UK and Europe can now join the waitlist for the upcoming crypto debit cards and start preparing to use their BTC in day-to-day spending, signaling a new chapter in the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin as a functional payment tool.

Last year, Mastercard partnered with exchange Mercado Bitcoin to launch its Mastercard Crypto Credential, enabling its “first peer-to-peer (P2P) pilot transactions” using aliases instead of long and complex blockchain addresses.

JUST IN: Mastercard Crypto Credential launches its "first peer-to-peer pilot transactions", partners with exchange Mercado #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Xt6nbqV5XA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 29, 2024

