Kraken Energy Faces Delays at Apex Property

December 06, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ivor Exploration, Inc. (TSE:UUSA) has released an update.

Kraken Energy Corp. faces an unexpected delay in its drilling operations at the Apex Property in Nevada due to a new Uranium Safety Management Plan being developed by the US Forest Service. Despite the setback, the company is committed to aligning its operations with the new safety requirements and is preparing to meet high safety and environmental standards.

Tags

Stocks
