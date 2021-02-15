US Markets

Kraken cuts minimum withdrawal amounts, fees on 'significant' move in bitcoin, ETH prices

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Monday that due to the significant move in bitcoin and ethereum prices, it has reduced its minimum withdrawal amounts and withdrawal fees.

For bitcoin, minimum withdrawal was 0.00050 BTC (-90%) and withdrawal fee was 0.00015 BTC (-66%), while for ethereum, minimum withdrawal was 0.004 ETH (-60%) and withdrawal fee was 0.0017 ETH (-66%), it said in a tweet.

