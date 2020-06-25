Kraken Announces Largest-Ever Grant to BTCPay Server

The Summer of 2020 will forever go down as the "Summer of Giving" within the Bitcoin community as yet another significant grant is being given to support open-source development.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced it has sent $150,000 worth of bitcoin to help support the further development of open-source bitcoin payment processor BTCPay Server. This gesture from Kraken marks the largest-ever donation to BTCPay and coincides with their recognition of Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day.

"A recognition from a big enterprise like Kraken makes us feel energized. At the same time, it puts a positive pressure and responsibility we have to the entire community. Sustainability and structure on our end mean that we can have full focus on our mission, ensuring anybody can have a dream, without worrying of their dreams being shuttered because of geographic, political or financial barriers," BTCPay Server contributor Pavlenex told Bitcoin Magazine.

"BTCPay stood out as an open-source project with a clear focus on users' needs. Their documentation makes it easy to get started and accept Bitcoin payments. This is fully aligned with Kraken's mission to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency," a Kraken spokesperson explained.

BTCPay has long been a favorite of the Bitcoin community because of its dedication to ensuring anyone can accept bitcoin without third-party involvement. Coinciding with the announcement of the grant, BTCPay is releasing the 1.0.5.0 version of its software.

When asked about the momentum this gift creates in tandem with the release, Pavlenex responded:

"People have shown tremendous support and love for the project. Various communities (including our own) give a wind to our back, for each line of code we put out there. It's all about making others feel happy and appreciated. In that spirit, on a day when we're receiving our biggest grant, we wanted to give something back to people around the internet whose businesses and projects depend on BTCPay Server. The new version 1.0.5.0 comes action-packed with features, improvements and bug fixes but also puts a foundation for greater flexibility in the future."

Last month, Bitcoin Magazine covered a grant given to BTCPay from OKCoin to the tune of $100,000.

Let's keep this Summer of Giving going! If you're looking to support BTCPay, check out the donations page on oits website.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.