Riding the surge of interest in yield farming, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is listing three tokens from the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Compound (COMP), Kava (KAVA) and Kyber Network (KNC) will be listed by Kraken starting July 15, the company announced Tuesday in a blog post.

COMP is the governance token that kicked off DeFiâs recent boom. Following its June 15 debut, the token was promptly added by Coinbase and others.

Kava is a DeFi platform backed by Binance, Huobi and OKEx.

Kyber Network is a decentralized exchange (DEX) whose KNC token became the runaway hit of early 2020. The firm recently announced the creation of a new type of yield farming, in which it would share trading fees with KNC token holders.

In addition to the three DeFi tokens, Kraken announced it will also list Storj (STORJ), a token that powers a blockchain-based data storage network.

Read more: Kyber Network Is Bringing Yield Farming to DEXland

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.