Krakatoa Resources Sets Date for Key AGM Decisions

October 30, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. (AU:KTA) has released an update.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Timothy Hogan, and approval of a 10% Placement Facility. These decisions are crucial for stakeholders as they influence the company’s governance and financial strategies moving forward.

