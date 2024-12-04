News & Insights

Krakatoa Resources Plans Acquisition Amid Trading Halt

December 04, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. (AU:KTA) has released an update.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. (ASX: KTA) has requested a trading halt as it prepares to announce a significant acquisition and capital raise. The halt will remain until the anticipated announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 9, 2024. This move could potentially impact KTA’s stock performance, drawing interest from investors watching for new developments.

