Krakatoa Resources Advances Exploration at Key Projects

October 23, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. (AU:KTA) has released an update.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. has made significant progress with its Mt Clere and Turon projects, uncovering promising niobium-REE and copper-gold prospects. Recent gravity surveys at Stone Tank revealed two high-priority drill targets, while ongoing exploration at Turon involved comprehensive rock and soil sampling. The company, maintaining a cash reserve of $1.013M, is set to receive government funding for future drilling operations.

