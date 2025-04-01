Markets

Kraig Labs Secures Trademarks For SpydaSilk As It Advances Spider Silk Commercialization

April 01, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB), a US-based biotechnology company, Tuesday has secured four registered trademarks for its SpydaSilk brand, marking a significant step in its commercialization strategy.

These trademarks provide legal protection as the company scales production and establishes SpydaSilk as a premium apparel brand.

SpydaSilk, a Singapore-based joint venture founded in 2021, serves as a direct-to-consumer marketing channel for Kraig Labs' spider silk materials. The company is pursuing a dual approach—developing SpydaSilk independently while engaging leading brands in luxury fashion and high-performance apparel.

With expanded production, Kraig Labs aims to optimize output and finalize product designs for market launch. Its strategy of combining brand development with industry partnerships is expected to accelerate adoption and drive revenue growth.

KBLB is currently trading at $0.086 or 0.8969% higher on the OTC Markets OTCQB.

