Kraig Labs Secures Cambodian License To Boost Global Spider Silk Production

(RTTNews) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB), a leader in spider silk technology, has officially received its business license to commence operations in Cambodia.

This development marks a pivotal moment in the company's 2025 expansion strategy, aimed at scaling and diversifying its spider silk production capabilities.

The decision to expand into Cambodia stems from the company's positive momentum in production throughout 2025. The new location is seen as a strategic fit, offering favorable conditions such as climate, infrastructure, and growth potential to support the next stage of scale-up operations.

According to Jon Rice, Chief Operating Officer at Kraig Labs, the Cambodian license reflects the company's robust production foundation and its commitment to sustained growth. He emphasized that the new site will play a key role in supporting Kraig Labs' broader goals of increasing output and geographic diversity.

With this milestone, Kraig Labs aims to strengthen its global presence, enhance production capacity, and further develop its proprietary recombinant spider silk technologies. The company continues to invest in research and infrastructure as it moves toward the commercial deployment of its next-generation biomaterials.

KBLB is currently trading at $0.085 or 1.16% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQB.

