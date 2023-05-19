Krafton gets approval to resume battle-royale game in India

May 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Krafton Inc 259960.KS, a company backed by China's Tencent 0700.HK, on Friday said it received approval from Indian authorities to resume its popular battle-royale format game in the country.

The government had in July blocked the game, citing concerns about its data-sharing and mining in China.

