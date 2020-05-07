Kraft raises US$3.5bn from debut high-yield offering

By David Bell

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Kraft-Heinz priced its first debt raise as a high-yield issuer on Monday, drawing strong demand to issue an upsized US$3.5bn deal that will fund a tender offer after reporting strong earnings the previous week.

The company (now rated Baa3/BB+/BB+) initially offered seven and 10.75-year unsecured bullet notes for a US$1.5bn deal, aimed at tendering for US$1.2bn of existing bonds maturing across 2021, 2022 and 2023 in a leverage neutral deal. Kraft also hoped to redeem US$300m of 3.375% senior notes due June 2021.

But after seeing heavy investor demand the deal was upsized to US$3.5bn.

Leads added an US$800m 30-year tranche to the structure which was priced at 5.50%, with the US$1.35bn seven-year priced at 3.875% and a US$1.35bn 10.75 year at 4.25%.

Price talk came in from 4.25% and 4.50% on the seven and ten-year, respectively.

Those levels were well inside average Double B yields, given the ICE BofA Double B index offers an effective yield of 5.94%.

Kraft bonds have traded tight in the high-yield market with its 3.95% 2025 notes, for example trading at 102 to yield 3.49% before the new deal was announced, according to MarketAxess.

"If I were a treasurer at Kraft I'd be doing the same thing to get the lowest coupon possible and then funding a tender offer to give myself more runway," said one high-grade corporate credit analyst.

The upsize allowed the company to boost the size of the tender offer to US$2.2bn, and in addition, redeem the US$300m of 3.375% 2021s and also US$976m of outstanding second-lien senior secured notes due 2025.

ROBUST DEMAND

The strong demand was unsurprising given how packaged food companies are faring compared with other corners of the economy, said one portfolio manager.

"It's hard not to like Kraft for its relative defensiveness, despite tight trading levels versus high quality high-yield," he said.

The deal also followed strong demand for new bond offerings from other recent fallen angels like Ford and Delta Air Lines in recent weeks.

"Fallen angels have a sacred space in most high-yield managers portfolios," said Paul Benson, head of fixed-income efficient beta at Mellon, on a webcast with clients on Tuesday, because of their higher quality and as investment-grade accounts offload paper at a discount.

Kraft reported organic sales growth of 6.2% in the first quarter, with pantry stocking fuelling the kind of demand for packaged goods that had been stagnating in recent years.

"Leverage is a little high and their businesses have underperformed the last few years," said a second high-yield portfolio manager. "But it is a big business and it's not going away."

LEVERAGE

Analysts at CreditSights said they were positive on the bonds after the earnings report and expected the company to bring leverage down to 4.5 times in 2020, from its current 5.6 times.

Still, Moody's and S&P have a negative outlook on the company given the decline in profits in 2018 and 2019, and its aggressive financial policies, including high dividend payouts and restrained approach to asset sales.

The company dropped into high-yield territory in February with about US$30bn of debt after failing to bring leverage down after splurging on acquisitions.

(This story will appear in the May 9 issue of IFR Magazine.)

