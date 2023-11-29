News & Insights

KRAFT NotMac&Cheese To Begin Rolling Out On Shelves Now Through Early 2024

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC launched KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, a plant-based KRAFT Mac & Cheese in the United States. It is the third product to launch in a year from The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and TheNotCompany joint venture. KRAFT NotMac&Cheese will begin rolling out on shelves nationwide now through early 2024 in Original and White Cheddar flavors.

Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, said: "NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering plant-based foods to KRAFT - the beloved mac & cheese brand. We're offering the creamy and comforting experience KRAFT Mac & Cheese fans - without the dairy."

The Kraft Heinz Not Company will continue its plans to scale into several more categories and begin international expansion in 2024.

