Kraft Heinz's (KHC) Walmart and eko Partnership to Aid Growth

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is committed toward offering seamless experiences to make grocery shopping convenient for customers. Progressing along these lines, the company in partnership with Walmart WMT and eko will launch 11 new choice-driven shoppable episodes on Walmart Cookshop — an innovative shoppable video hub for enthusiastic cooks. The episodes will be aimed at offering healthy and easy meal solutions for every season to make shopping for groceries fun and easy for consumers.



The episodes will feature a number of products and brands including Kool-Aid, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft cheese as well as Heinz condiments. Per the partnership, episodes like “Tasty Toast, presented by Philadelphia Cream Cheese” and “Summer Refreshers, presented by Country Time and Kool-Aid” will be launched initially. During the end of 2021, a one of its kind Kraft Heinz “Sandwich Shop” will be introduced. Well, the Walmart Cookshop leads viewers to a way to directly buy items and groceries for pick-up or delivery. All said, management at Kraft Heinz believes that the aforementioned partnership will help the company offer impressive meal solutions from trusted brands to its customers.

What Else Should You Know?

Kraft Heinz is committed toward its operating model, which incorporates five key elements — People with Purpose, Consumer Platforms, Ops Center, Partner Program and Fuel Our Growth. Notably, the Consumer Platforms represents a portfolio of six consumer-driven platforms like Taste Elevation, Easy Meals Made Better and Real Food Snacking, among others. Well, Kraft Heinz is focused on accelerating its international growth strategy based around Taste Elevation and the foodservice platform. In this regard, the company recently signed an agreement to buy sauce-focused business — Assan Foods. Management believes that Assan Foods’ impressive innovation along with its solid distribution network in the booming foodservice channel is likely to help Kraft Heinz expand its brand presence in Turkey.



Further, Ops Center element enables Kraft Heinz to establish an efficient, fast and integrated supply-chain network. Additionally, the Partner Program element is designed to create solid customer partnerships and develop new strategic partnerships. Lastly, the Fuel Our Growth strategy is aimed at investing in growth opportunities, solidifying long-term market position and boosting shareholders’ returns. Also, this strategy will help the company manage its portfolio and accelerate its strategic plan, augment geographic presence, focus on growth areas and undertake sustainable pricing actions.



In terms of cost savings, the company has been increasing visibility and control of its cost components. It is also keeping a close watch on investments made for enhancing sales and customer services. Further, the company is on track with examining its SKUs to remove complexities and boost mix.



Markedly, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 17.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 7% growth.

