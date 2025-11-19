Is Kraft Heinz's 6.4%-Yielding Dividend Safe?

Key Points

Kraft Heinz's earnings last quarter totaled $0.52 per share, above its quarterly dividend.

The company cut its dividend in 2020 and hasn't increased it since.

It has struggled to grow, and is now breaking up its business into two entities.

10 stocks we like better than Kraft Heinz ›

A key reason many investors buy shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) is undoubtedly for the dividend. At around 6.4%, it's a fairly high yield. It's also considerably higher than the S&P 500 average of just 1.2%. That dividend can be particularly valuable, as it provides investors with recurring income and enhances their overall total returns.

The problem is that if that dividend isn't sustainable, the risk will be reflected in the share price. Kraft Heinz's stock has declined by more than 20% over the past 12 months. Even if you factor in its dividend, its total returns are still a negative 16%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Investors aren't buying the stock, despite a seemingly impressive payout. It's a sign that there could be trouble with the business that's keeping them away.

The company has also recently announced that it will be splitting up its business, which may result in increased uncertainty for the stock in the future. Is Kraft Heinz's dividend safe, and can you rely on it? Or are you better off going with other dividend stocks instead?

Are Kraft Heinz's earnings strong enough to support the dividend?

A key metric that income investors look at when evaluating a dividend stock is its payout ratio. This indicates the percentage of a company's earnings that are distributed as dividends. The higher the percentage, the less sustainable and safe the dividend might be. That isn't always the case, especially for companies that incur high amortization expenses, which are non-cash items that can weigh down the bottom line. However, it's still a good initial number for investors to focus on when first examining a dividend stock.

In its most recent quarter, which ended Sept. 27, Kraft Heinz's earnings per share totaled $0.52, which exceeded the rate of its quarterly dividend of $0.40. If the company were to maintain that pace, its payout ratio would be around 77% for a full year, which would appear to be manageable for the business.

Another way to evaluate the payout is to examine free cash flow, which can help eliminate the noise that sometimes accompanies earnings numbers. Kraft Heinz's free cash totaled $3.6 billion over the trailing 12 months, which is a fair amount higher than the $1.9 billion it paid in dividends over that timeframe. For now, all signs indicate that the dividend appears to be safe.

Will Kraft Heinz's dividend be safe in the long run?

In 2019, Kraft Heinz reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.625 to $0.40. It has remained at that level ever since. While it has proven to be sustainable, there are questions hovering over the business these days. The company is in the midst of breaking up its business into two entities, with one side focusing on sauces and spreads while another will focus on its core food brands, including Oscar Mayer, Lunchables, and Kraft Singles. It expects to complete the separation around the middle of 2026.

The company has struggled to generate growth in recent years, and Kraft Heinz hopes that this move can unlock greater value for shareholders and lead to better growth opportunities. Kraft Heinz's revenue totaled $25.8 billion last year, which was a decline of 3% from the previous year.

It states that despite the breakup, the current dividend will remain intact (in aggregate) and that it expects to maintain it going forward. But if the separation doesn't lead to better results and the businesses decide to invest more heavily into growth initiatives, pressure could mount to once again reduce dividend payments in order to free up cash.

Kraft Heinz's dividend may be safe today, but I wouldn't rely on it for the future

Things don't appear to be working well for Kraft Heinz lately, which is evident from its stagnant top line and the need for management to pursue a business breakup in order to stimulate growth. Currently, there is no compelling reason to invest in the food stock. In five years, Kraft Heinz's stock has declined by about 23%, and even with the dividend, the total return remains negative at -3%.

At the very least, you may want to hold off on investing until after the breakup takes place, and perhaps consider investing in the better-performing business at that stage. Although the dividend doesn't appear to be in imminent danger today, with so many questions surrounding Kraft Heinz's future, I wouldn't rely on its payout for the long haul.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kraft Heinz right now?

Before you buy stock in Kraft Heinz, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kraft Heinz wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,832!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,021% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kraft Heinz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.