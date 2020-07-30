US Markets
Kraft Heinz writes down several businesses by $2.9 billion

Richa Naidu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday wrote down the value of several businesses - including its Oscar Mayer deli meat brand and Canadian retail unit - by about $2.9 billion.

Due to the impairment charges, the company reported a second-quarter loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.65 billion, or $1.35 per share.

