Kraft Heinz, Walt Disney Collaborate To Offer Storytelling-Inspired Dining Experience

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a long-term multi-year partnership with The Walt Disney Company (DIS), aiming to deliver new menu offerings, distinctive dining experiences and storytelling-driven offerings inspired by Disney's unmatched portfolio of beloved stories and franchises.

Starting this summer, the collaboration will show up across Disney's North American parks and resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and Disney's studios and streaming platforms, and will create opportunities involving Disney's iconic franchises.

The agreement also intends to unlock opportunities for integrated marketing campaigns, digital content and brand-led marketing campaigns across Disney's media platforms.

Currently, KHC is trading at $25.74, down 0.44 percent on the Nasdaq and DIS is trading at $96.57, up 0.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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