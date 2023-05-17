Kraft Heinz Unveils Digital Sauce Dispenser; KRAFT Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) announced the launch of HEINZ REMIX, the first customizable and IoT-enabled digital sauce dispenser. It offers over 200 possible sauce combinations, allowing users to personalize their sauces.

Further, KRAFT Mac & Cheese announced the brand's first venture into the freezer section for its Deluxe offering. KRAFT Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen, a single serve meal, is now available in major retailers nationwide.

Kraft Heinz said it will debut HEINZ REMIX at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 20-23, 2023, with plans to pilot the innovation with restaurant operators in late 2023 to early 2024.

HEINZ REMIX, the latest innovation from the Company's foodservice or "Away From Home" or AFH division, allows consumers to personalize their own flavor creations. The company said the product was developed in 6 months from initial brief to the physical product.

The free-standing machine is touchscreen operated, enabling consumers to first select from a range of "bases" - currently HEINZ Ketchup, Ranch, 57 Sauce, and BBQ Sauce. They can then personalize further with one or more "enhancers" - currently Jalapeño, Smoky Chipotle, Buffalo, and Mango - at their preferred intensity level, such as low, medium, high.

Separately, Kraft Heinz's KRAFT Mac & Cheese noted that Mac & Cheese Deluxe is now available in the freezer aisle for the first time. It is available in two flavors, Original Cheddar and Four Cheese. The products feature perfectly cooked macaroni pasta covered in a creamy, homestyle cheese sauce and topped with real cheddar cheese.

The brand is also releasing a new, limited edition Frozen (A)isle Sweater to make shopping for new Deluxe Frozen comfortable.

The Frozen (A)isle sweater features a lush and comforting sweater base in KRAFT's signature blue box color. The Frozen (A)isle Sweater will be available while supplies last on Amazon.com for $19.99.

