Kraft Heinz to sell several cheese businesses to Lactalis for $3.2 bln

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O said on Tuesday that it will sell several of its cheese businesses to a U.S. affiliate of France's Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, includes Kraft Heinz's U.S. natural, grated, cultured and specialty cheese businesses and its grated cheese business in Canada.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu)

