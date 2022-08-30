Markets
KHC

Kraft Heinz To Sell Its B2B Powdered Cheese Business To Kerry Group

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has agreed to sell its B2B powdered cheese business to Kerry Group. The deal involves the divestiture of Kraft Heinz's B2B powdered cheese products, which are sold through the company's Ingredients business. The divestiture also includes the Albany, Minn., manufacturing facility. The Kraft Heinz Company noted that the divestiture of the B2B powdered cheese business reflects the company's ongoing and active portfolio optimization.

Kerry is a taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets.

KHC

