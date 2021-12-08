Kraft Heinz To Combine US, Canada Business To Create North America Zone

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Wednesday said it will combine its U.S. and Canada businesses to create the North America Zone, which is expected to be effective in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

The company said the move to combine the two division is meant to "advance the company's long-term, sustainable growth plans by bringing increased agility to its innovation agenda, operations, and go-to-market approach."

The Company's U.S. and Canada businesses accounted for approximately 80% of its 2020 consolidated net sales.

"As consumer, customer, and employee needs change, we must be in a position to anticipate, adjust, and respond with speed," said Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer of Kraft Heinz. "Combining our U.S. and Canada businesses—two dynamic Zones—gives us a distinct advantage and will produce faster, more effective results so we can continue investing in our strategic plan and driving sustainable growth. While this is an evolution to our structure, it is part of a broader revolution in how we will work at Kraft Heinz going forward."

Due to the restructuring, the company also announced Kraft Heinz's new North America Zone will be led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, currently U.S. Zone President.

The company also announced the appointment of Robert Scott as President of Research & Development - North America.

Meanwhile, Bruno Keller, currently Canada Zone President, will assume the position of President of Latin America, part of the company's International Zone.

The North America Zone will begin structural transitions in early 2022 with full organizational and financial reporting changes expected to take effect at the start of its second fiscal quarter next year.

