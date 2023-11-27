News & Insights

Markets
KHC

Kraft Heinz To Buy Back Up To $3 Bln Of Shares

November 27, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Packaged foods major Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Monday said it will repurchase up to $3 billion of its common shares through December 26, 2026.

Kraft Heinz, CEO commented, " A stronger balance sheet, along with advancements we have made across the business, gives us further conviction behind our strategy and the belief that company shares are an attractive investment opportunity."

The repurchase will be done using the cash available with the company.

In pre-market activity, Kraft Heinz shares are trading at $35.46, up 1.50% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.