Kraft Heinz To Buy Back Up To $3 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Packaged foods major Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Monday said it will repurchase up to $3 billion of its common shares through December 26, 2026.

Kraft Heinz, CEO commented, " A stronger balance sheet, along with advancements we have made across the business, gives us further conviction behind our strategy and the belief that company shares are an attractive investment opportunity."

The repurchase will be done using the cash available with the company.

In pre-market activity, Kraft Heinz shares are trading at $35.46, up 1.50% on the Nasdaq.

