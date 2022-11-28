Kraft Heinz Sued For Misleading Preparation Time For Velveeta Shells & Cheese

(RTTNews) - A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Company (KHC), alleging the food manufacturer's Velveeta Shells & Cheese takes longer than advertised to prepare.

Amanda Ramirez filed the $5 million suit on November 18 in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida. The suit alleges that Velveeta Shells & Cheese claims that the product is "ready in 3 1/2 minutes" is "false and misleading."

In addition to the $5 million in damages, the plaintiffs are also seeking statutory and/or punitive damages from Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

The box of Velveeta Shells & Cheese list four simple steps, from removing the lid and cheese sauce pouch, adding water, microwaving, then stirring.

"Consumers seeing 'ready in 31/2 minutes' will believe it represents the total amount of time it takes to prepare the Product, meaning from the moment it is unopened to the moment it is ready for consumption," the complaint argues.

"We are aware of this frivolous lawsuit and will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint," the company said in a statement to USA TODAY.

