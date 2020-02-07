Kraft Heinz shares jump after tweet from lookalike to Barron's
By Chuck Mikolajczak and April Joyner
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O spiked more than 4% on Friday after a fake Twitter account closely resembling that of financial publication Barron's said the food company had been approached for a buyout.
The company's stock rose to a session high of $30.30 at around noon, minutes after the tweet from "@barronsfinance," an account with more than 5,000 followers on Twitter. The account uses a similar logo to the official Barron's account, which goes under the handle "@barronsonline."
The tweet was later deleted.
A spokesman for Kraft Heinz declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Company, the publisher of Barron's, said @barronsfinance was not affiliated with the publication.
A Twitter message to @barronsfinance was not immediately returned. It was unclear who was behind the Twitter account.
Kraft Heinz shares were recently up 2.1% and volume on the session was over 10 million shares, about 1.5 times its 10-day average of about 7.04 million shares.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and April Joyner; Additional reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Will Dunham)
((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.