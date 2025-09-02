Markets
KHC

Kraft Heinz To Separate Into Two Publicly Traded Companies

September 02, 2025 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said its Board has unanimously approved a plan to separate the company into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off. The two resulting companies will be: Global Taste Elevation Co.; and North American Grocery Co. Kraft Heinz expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2026.

Global Taste Elevation Co. will include a roster of iconic brands and local jewels, including - Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese - with approximately 75% of net sales coming from sauces, spreads and seasonings. North American Grocery Co. will include a portfolio of brands, including - Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera will continue to serve as CEO of Kraft Heinz and will become CEO of North American Grocery Co. upon completion. The Board has been working with a global executive search firm to identify potential CEO candidates for Global Taste Elevation Co. Miguel Patricio, the current Chair of the Board, will become Executive Chair.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.