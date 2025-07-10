Kraft Heinz To Sell Its Infant And Specialty Food Business In Italy To NewPrinces

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced that it agreed to sell its infant and specialty food business in Italy to NewPrinces S.p.A. The proposed transaction is expected to close at the end of 2025.

As per the deal, NewPrinces will purchase the infant food brands Plasmon, Nipiol and Dieterba, and specialty food brands Aproten and Biaglut. The deal also includes the purchase of Kraft Heinz's production facility in Latina, Italy, which manufactures products for some of these brands.

Kraft Heinz said it is now entering a mandatory consultation period with the local unions in Italy.

