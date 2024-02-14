News & Insights

Markets
KHC

Kraft Heinz Sees Growth In FY24 Adjusted Earnings - Update

February 14, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), while reporting weak fourth-quarter results, on Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share growth of 1 to 3 percent, or in the range of $3.01 to $3.07.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted operating income growth is expected to be 2 to 4 percent, and organic net sales growth is expected to be 0 to 2 percent from the prior year.

In the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz's earnings decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $757 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $890 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $964 million or $0.78 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0 percent to $6.86 billion from $7.38 billion last year.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Kraft Heinz shares were losing around 1.3 percent to trade at $35.65.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.