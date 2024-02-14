Kraft Heinz Sees Growth In FY24 Adjusted Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), while reporting weak fourth-quarter results, on Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share growth of 1 to 3 percent, or in the range of $3.01 to $3.07.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted operating income growth is expected to be 2 to 4 percent, and organic net sales growth is expected to be 0 to 2 percent from the prior year.

In the fourth quarter, Kraft Heinz's earnings decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $757 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $890 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $964 million or $0.78 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0 percent to $6.86 billion from $7.38 billion last year.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Kraft Heinz shares were losing around 1.3 percent to trade at $35.65.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.