Kraft Heinz Reveals New Glow-in-the-dark Packaging For JET-PUFFED

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said its JET-PUFFED this summer will come with New Camp S'mores Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging. JET-PUFFED Camp S'mores are now available at Walmart and other retailers for $2.99, while supplies last.

Samantha Mills, Associate Director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz, said: "The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite."

For the launch of new JET-PUFFED Camp S'mores, the brand also created a NEW Star Registry-official JET-PUFFED constellation, JET-PUFFED S'morion. Fans can discover S'morion in the night sky using a custom AR filter or by scanning the QR code on the back of the new Camp S'mores packaging.

