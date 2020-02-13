Kraft Heinz reports 5.1% quarterly sales fall

CHICAGO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O on Thursday reported a 5.1% fall in quarterly sales hurt by lower U.S. demand for cheese, bacon and other products.

The Chicago-based company, which makes Oscar-Mayer bacon and Philadelphia cream cheese, said sales fell to $6.54 billion from $6.89 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Jason Neely)

