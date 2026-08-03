Kraft Heinz to Report Q2 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is likely to witness top and bottom-line declines when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, indicating a 3% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at 53 cents per share, implying a decline of 23.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16%.

Kraft Heinz Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kraft Heinz Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kraft Heinz Company Quote

Things to Know About KHC’s Upcoming Results

Kraft Heinz's second-quarter top-line performance is expected to have been under pressure. On its first-quarterearnings call management projected second-quarter organic net sales to decline 3-5% year over year due to the unfavorable timing of Easter, an approximately 100-basis-point headwind from lower SNAP benefits and continued softness across several food categories, which likely weighed on volumes during the second quarter. Our model suggests volumes to slip 4.3% in the second quarter of 2026.



The bottom line is likely to have been under pressure. Kraft Heinz continued increasing investments across marketing, sales, pricing, product superiority, and research and development to support its long-term growth strategy, while broader inflationary pressures likely remained a risk to margins despite productivity initiatives.



Despite these near-term pressures, Kraft Heinz’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued execution improvements across targeted areas of its portfolio. Investments in product renovations, packaging enhancements, innovation and advertising have been driving stronger market-share trends, particularly within the U.S. Taste Elevation portfolio. The company planned to accelerate investments in e-commerce capabilities and add resources intended to improve retailer partnerships and strengthen in-store and online execution, supporting its market-share recovery efforts.



Emerging markets and the global Away From Home business are expected to have continued to offsets these headwinds. Continued support for the Heinz brand, distribution expansion in Emerging markets and expected improvement in Away From Home, together with disciplined price management and productivity savings, were expected to partially offset pressure from the Easter shift, SNAP-related headwinds and category softness.

Earnings Whispers for KHC

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kraft Heinz this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Kraft Heinz currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.37, which implies 15.1% growth year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $10.46 billion, which indicates 3.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



Primo Brands Corporation PRMB presently has an Earnings ESP of +16.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.76 billion, which indicates an increase of 1.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Primo Brands’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 34 cents, which implies a 5.6% decrease year over year. PRMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, which indicates 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 59 cents, implying an increase of 13.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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