Kraft Heinz Releases 570-piece, All Ketchup-red Puzzle - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Canada, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (KHC), said it is re-releasing a limited run of its infamously slow Heinz Ketchup Puzzle for the Holidays. Heinz's 570-piece, all ketchup-red puzzle is available online now for C$35. The company noted that the Puzzle sales will be limited to one per customer.

"When we initially released the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle, Canadians couldn't get enough, and so we decided to bring it back. It's a perfect and unique gift for those HEINZ fans," said Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada.

