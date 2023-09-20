Kraft Heinz Recalls Select Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz has recalled about 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices for possible contamination with remnants of a thin strip of wrapping film. These were shipped to a limited number of customers.

The problem was discovered after a temporary issue developed on one of the wrapping machines, which made it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed. The company warned that this could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.

The recall involves 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

The recall also involves 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

Kraft noted that the issue was discovered after it received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue.

However, the company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of injuries or serious health issues due to consumption of these products.

The company has urged consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and can return them to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund.

Kraft Heinz said it has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.

