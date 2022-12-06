Kraft Heinz Recalls RTE Ham And Cheese Loaf Products

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Foods Co. is recalling around 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE ham and cheese loaf products citing possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The product subject to recall include 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing "Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF" with codes from "07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B" through "07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B" on the label.

The ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were produced on October 10, 2022, and bear establishment number "Est. 537V" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia, and further distributed for retail sales.

The recall was initiated after the company notified FSIS that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under processed, and that the equipment was not cleaned between runs of the under-processed and fully cooked product.

This has led to concerns of possible cross-contamination of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf product.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

In similar incidents, Kraft Heinz in August called back around 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages due to potential for chemical contaminants.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.