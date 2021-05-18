Kraft Heinz Recalls Chef Francisco Soup Product For Undeclared Milk, Eggs

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Foods Co. is recalling around 13,504 pounds of a frozen foodservice soup product citing misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The frozen soup product contains milk and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa -based company discovered the problem after it received foodservice customer complaints that the product labeled as vegetable beef and barley condensed soup contained minestrone condensed soup.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product to date.

The recall involves 4-lb. tubs containing "Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup" with a "Chef Francisco Vegetable Beef and Barley Condensed Soup" label with lot code LD28120FT1 represented on the label. The product was distributed in 16-lb cases labeled as "Chef Francisco Minestrone Condensed Soup" with lot code LD28120FT1.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number "EST. 15818A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The frozen soup product was produced on October 7, 2020, and shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions across the United States.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants, and institutions. These businesses are urged to throw away the product or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls, Frito-Lay North America, the convenient foods division of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., in early May called back select Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips citing the possible presence of undeclared milk ingredients.

Citing presence of undeclared milk, Basic Grain Products, Inc. in late April called back 6.56-ounce bags of Kroger and Stop & Shop brand's Caramel Rice Cakes; and Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer's Foods LLC recalled two lots of 9.5 ounce bags of "Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips."

