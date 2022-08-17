Kraft Heinz Recalls Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Beverages

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz is recalling around 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages due to potential for chemical contaminants, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 6.6 FL OZ Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend in individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. The Carton UPC is 0 8768400100 4, and case UPC is 87684 00409 00.

The "Best When Used By" date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The affected cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail.

The agency noted that the diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the company's factories.

The recall was initiated after receiving several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the particular case/package information is included in the recall.

Consumers who purchased these items are urged to return it to the store where it was purchased.

