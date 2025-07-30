Kraft Heinz Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.51 to $2.67 per share on organic net sales to be down 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share on a revenue decline of 3.22 percent to $25.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on September 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

