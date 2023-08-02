Kraft Heinz Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company still project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.83 to $2.91 per share on organic net sales growth outlook of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.89 per share on revenue growth of 2.7 percent to $27.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

