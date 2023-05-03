News & Insights

Kraft Heinz raises annual profit outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 03, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz KHC.O raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as price hikes help the Jell-O maker cushion the blow from higher commodity costs.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings between $2.83 to $2.91 per share for 2023, compared with the prior forecast of $2.67 to $2.75 per share.

