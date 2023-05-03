Kraft Heinz raises annual profit outlook

May 3 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz KHC.O raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as price hikes help the Jell-O maker cushion the blow from higher commodity costs.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings between $2.83 to $2.91 per share for 2023, compared with the prior forecast of $2.67 to $2.75 per share.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((aatrayee.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.