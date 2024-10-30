Kraft Heinz price target lowered to $32 from $34 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs lowered the firm’s price target on Kraft Heinz (KHC) to $32 from $34 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results revealed soft U.S. Retail trends, with recovery seen taking longer than expected given competitive pressures, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given ongoing volume weakness for Kraft Heinz, coupled with price gap challenges, incremental promotional activity should continue to pressure margins, the firm added.
