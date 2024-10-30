News & Insights

Stocks

Kraft Heinz price target lowered to $32 from $34 at Goldman Sachs

October 30, 2024 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs lowered the firm’s price target on Kraft Heinz (KHC) to $32 from $34 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results revealed soft U.S. Retail trends, with recovery seen taking longer than expected given competitive pressures, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given ongoing volume weakness for Kraft Heinz, coupled with price gap challenges, incremental promotional activity should continue to pressure margins, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.