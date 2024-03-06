Kraft Heinz Not JV Unveils Plant-Based Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, Sausages

(RTTNews) - Plant-based food firm Kraft Heinz Not Co. LLC announced the launch of NotHotDogs and NotSausages, marking its debut in the plant-based meat category. The new innovations, which are the company's first ever plant-based Oscar Mayer offerings, would begin rolling out in major retailers across the United States later in 2024.

The joint venture, formed by Kraft Heinz and plant-based products maker Not Co., said its Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages are available in Bratwurst and Italian sausage flavors.

The new products offer smoky, savory taste, meaty color, and thick, juicy bite that consumers crave in plant-based alternatives, the firm noted.

The new innovations will debut at Expo West from March 12 - March 16.

The joint venture's plant-based portfolio includes KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, KRAFT NotCheese Slices, and NotMayo. Looking to the year ahead, the company plans additional categories and recently began its international expansion.

According to Kraft Heinz Not, plant-based market would skyrocket to $19 billion by 2030 in the United States from $8.3 billion in 2023. However, plant-based hot dogs and dinner sausage links remain underdeveloped and under-consumed largely as consumers are disappointed with the taste and texture of existing offerings.

Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, Kraft Heinz Not, said, "At The Kraft Heinz Not Company, our goal is to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods that are delicious and accessible for everyone - from the devoted vegan to the plant-based curious. We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust. In launching the joint venture's first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo's revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand."

