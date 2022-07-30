Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.40

The board of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.40 per share on the 23rd of September. This means the annual payment is 4.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 129% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 61%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 136.2%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

NasdaqGS:KHC Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $2.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Kraft Heinz's earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Kraft Heinz's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kraft Heinz (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

