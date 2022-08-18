Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.40 per share on the 23rd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Kraft Heinz's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 136.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 52%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high. NasdaqGS:KHC Historic Dividend August 18th 2022

Kraft Heinz's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Kraft Heinz has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.30 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past five years, it looks as though Kraft Heinz's EPS has declined at around 17% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Kraft Heinz you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Kraft Heinz not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

