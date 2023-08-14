News & Insights

Kraft Heinz Names Carlos Abrams-Rivera As CEO

August 14, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said on Monday that it has appointed Carlos Abrams-Rivera as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2024.

Abrams-Rivera, currently President of the North America Zone will continue in the role until January 1, 2024, with added responsibility of the President of Kraft Heinz, effective immediately.

Abrams-Rivera will assume the role of CEO from Miguel Patricio, who has served as the company's CEO since 2019 and Chair of the Board since 2022.

Patricio will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chair of the Board on January 1, 2024.

