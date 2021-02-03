Markets
HRL

Kraft Heinz Likely To Sell Planters Brand To Hormel Foods In $3 Bln Deal: WSJ

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co. is nearing a deal to sell its Planters snack business to Hormel Foods Corp., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could value the peanut brand, which sells nuts and snack mixes, at about $3 billion. The companies are expected to strike a deal as soon as next week.

Kraft Heinz, which was formed in 2015 following a merger of two major food companies, had agreed in September last year to sell its natural cheese business to a division of Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HRL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular