Kraft Heinz Launches New Creamy Sauces Line

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) announced Wednesday the additions of five delicious aiolis and sauces to its diverse product portfolio with the new Creamy Sauces line.

Creamy Sauces marks the first innovation line to launch under the new KRAFT Sauces rebrand, which consolidates all sauces, spreads, and salad dressings under one family for the first time

Alongside the new product line, KRAFT Sauces launches its first logo change in ten years, boldly redesigned packaging, and a first-ever unified brand platform.

The KRAFT Creamy Sauces line brings this fan-favorite sauce to home kitchens across the country, adding a punch of rich flavor to culinary classics, from French fries and sandwiches to onion rings and more. The line-up includes new Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli, Burger Aioli, and Buffalo Style Mayonnaise Dressing.

