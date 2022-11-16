Kraft Heinz Launches Kraft Cafe Barista

Markets
(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) Wednesday announced the launch of new Kraft Cafe Barista - a flavour-first premium coffee, available now in Chocolate Hazelnut and Salted Caramel.

The new product will be available in two formats - Roast & Grind. It will be roasted and prepared in Canada with 100 percent Arabica coffee.

The company said it looks forward to fostering deeper connections with Kraft Peanut Butter lovers and building new relationships with Canadians during breakfast time.

