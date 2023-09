(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) Tuesday unveiled 360CRISP, a microwave platform that creates pan-like crispy, crunchy products in seconds.

The company said the 360CRISP will make its debut with the launch of LUNCHABLES Grilled Cheesies, and five new products are in the pipeline.

This is the brand's first expansion into the frozen food category.

