Kraft Heinz (KHC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $37.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has climbed by 0.61% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 9.41% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.97 billion, showing a 5.57% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% upward. Right now, Kraft Heinz possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.32 for its industry.

It's also important to note that KHC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.