Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kraft Heinz (KHC) standing at $29.89, reflecting a -1.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.41%.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's shares have seen an increase of 3.65% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 11.59% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.01 billion, down 6.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.68 per share and a revenue of $24.99 billion, signifying shifts of -12.42% and -3.3%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kraft Heinz. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. As of now, Kraft Heinz holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Kraft Heinz currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.65 of its industry.

We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

