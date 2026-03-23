Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kraft Heinz (KHC) closed at $21.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago witnessed a loss of 11.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 10.55%, and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.5, reflecting a 19.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.87 billion, indicating a 2.08% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $24.5 billion, representing changes of -21.54% and -1.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% upward. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.91 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.